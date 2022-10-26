Augusta Jewish Museum, new regional cultural center for the Savannah River Region, has its first benefit concert on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 7:45 pm at the Morris Museum of Art Auditorium! The ticketed benefit, in an intimate setting, features well known music historian and author of "American Songbook" Michael Lasser along with extraordinary musicians Alan Jones and Jessica Ann Best followed by a delightful ticketed reception. Please promote to your circles - flyers in various formats are attached.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO