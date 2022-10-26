Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Nov. 5 Benefit Concert for Augusta Jewish Museum
Augusta Jewish Museum, new regional cultural center for the Savannah River Region, has its first benefit concert on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 7:45 pm at the Morris Museum of Art Auditorium! The ticketed benefit, in an intimate setting, features well known music historian and author of "American Songbook" Michael Lasser along with extraordinary musicians Alan Jones and Jessica Ann Best followed by a delightful ticketed reception. Please promote to your circles - flyers in various formats are attached.
augustaceo.com
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards
Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Comments / 0