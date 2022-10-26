ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Former players remembering Georgia Coach Vince Dooley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A huge loss for college athletics, the state of Georgia, and the University of Georgia. Former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley died Friday at 90 years old and no one feels the loss deeper than Coach Dooley’s former players, some right here in Augusta. Along...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Three Agents Share Top Five Awards

Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
AUGUSTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Aiken High School football team will have a game with Aiken High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
augustaceo.com

Nov. 5 Benefit Concert for Augusta Jewish Museum

Augusta Jewish Museum, new regional cultural center for the Savannah River Region, has its first benefit concert on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 7:45 pm at the Morris Museum of Art Auditorium! The ticketed benefit, in an intimate setting, features well known music historian and author of "American Songbook" Michael Lasser along with extraordinary musicians Alan Jones and Jessica Ann Best followed by a delightful ticketed reception. Please promote to your circles - flyers in various formats are attached.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
HARLEM, GA

