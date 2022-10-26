Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Former players remembering Georgia Coach Vince Dooley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A huge loss for college athletics, the state of Georgia, and the University of Georgia. Former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley died Friday at 90 years old and no one feels the loss deeper than Coach Dooley’s former players, some right here in Augusta. Along...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 11
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.
augustaceo.com
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards
Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
wfxg.com
Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
wfxg.com
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM meets with Richmond County Dist. 2 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools have nowhere to go but up. The district is challenged with failing schools, poor academics, and poor attendance. Now it’s up to the public if they want to see a leadership change. Our I-TEAM continues to shine a light on systemic problems...
Master Illusionist Harris III performing two free shows in Augusta Oct. 29
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– He’s performed for more than two million people, in more than 30 countries, on six continents. You may have seen Master Illusionist, Harris III, on the Travel Channel or ABC Family, and this Saturday, Oct. 29, you can see him live at the Kroc Center. WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery spoke with him from […]
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
iheart.com
Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia
Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
WRDW-TV
Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
augustaceo.com
Nov. 5 Benefit Concert for Augusta Jewish Museum
Augusta Jewish Museum, new regional cultural center for the Savannah River Region, has its first benefit concert on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 7:45 pm at the Morris Museum of Art Auditorium! The ticketed benefit, in an intimate setting, features well known music historian and author of "American Songbook" Michael Lasser along with extraordinary musicians Alan Jones and Jessica Ann Best followed by a delightful ticketed reception. Please promote to your circles - flyers in various formats are attached.
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
Henry County Daily Herald
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," the church said in a statement about the passing of its beloved pastor.
