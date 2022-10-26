ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site

AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
STOW, OH
Your Radio Place

Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge

MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

State Rep: 77 Assaults at Indian River This Year

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – 77 assaults at Indian River this year, the one last week being one of the more serious, according to a state representative. Our ONN story does not identify the state rep. One corrections officer who does not wish to be...
MASSILLON, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy