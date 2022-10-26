Read full article on original website
Minerva receives 'overwhelming support' after death of cross country runner
With each coat of color added through a screen printing process, and with every turn of t-shirt pallets, there is another small stride towards healing.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site
AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Your Radio Place
Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge
MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
whbc.com
State Rep: 77 Assaults at Indian River This Year
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – 77 assaults at Indian River this year, the one last week being one of the more serious, according to a state representative. Our ONN story does not identify the state rep. One corrections officer who does not wish to be...
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
whbc.com
LaRose Counters Voter Misinformation Being Spewed by Deniers Group
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – If you know someone who has told you they are planning to take their completed absentee ballot to their voting precinct on Election Day, you’ll want to inform them that they can’t do that. Secretary of State Frank...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Akron?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Akron has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
What is Akron famous for?
I wanted to explain to my friend from New York what kind of city Akron is and what should I definitely mention?
Wadsworth mother shares baby’s severe battle with RSV, pneumonia
A Wadsworth mother shared baby June's severe battle with RSV and pneumonia.
Students charged after Akron football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
