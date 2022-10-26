ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Local filmmaker hosts screening of 10th feature film

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday night, a local film maker will host a screening of his new movie “For the Love of Christmas.” The filmmaker, Karlton Clay, is part of the WJBF family. He is one of our digital producers. But Clay has been writing plays and films for nearly 20 years. He said he loves […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Three Agents Share Top Five Awards

Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AugustaCon, a comic pop culture event, coming to the Double Tree Hotel

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, […]
wfxg.com

Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
GROVETOWN, GA
High School Football PRO

Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat

GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

A look inside Amazon's Appling sortation facility

APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and it will be the first holiday season for Amazon's new sortation center in Appling. The facility is described as the “middle mile” where packages are sorted by both machines and people, before ultimately making their way to your porch.
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
AUGUSTA, GA

