Local filmmaker hosts screening of 10th feature film
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday night, a local film maker will host a screening of his new movie “For the Love of Christmas.” The filmmaker, Karlton Clay, is part of the WJBF family. He is one of our digital producers. But Clay has been writing plays and films for nearly 20 years. He said he loves […]
WRDW-TV
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
augustaceo.com
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards
Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
WJBF reporter featured in upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie
WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen playing the role of "Alice" in the upcoming Hallmark Channel "A Holiday Spectacular".
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
AugustaCon, a comic pop culture event, coming to the Double Tree Hotel
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, […]
harlemworldmagazine.com
Rev. Calvin O. Butts, Father, Husband, And Pastor Of Abyssinian Development Church In Harlem, 1949-2022
Rev. Calvin Otis Butts III, July 19, 1949 – October 28, 2022, was an academic administrator and a senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, which historically is NYC’s largest black church in Harlem, NY. Butts lead the Abyssinian Development Corporation, which focuses on Harlem, and was president...
Henry County Daily Herald
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," the church said in a statement about the passing of its beloved pastor.
wfxg.com
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
wfxg.com
A look inside Amazon's Appling sortation facility
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and it will be the first holiday season for Amazon's new sortation center in Appling. The facility is described as the “middle mile” where packages are sorted by both machines and people, before ultimately making their way to your porch.
WRDW-TV
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments and ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
Stacey Abrams makes two stops in the CSRA on her ‘One Georgia’ campaign tour
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fighting for a really big job. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drew a huge crowd in Grovetown and then, in Augusta. Focusing on a variety of issues , she believes, she can help solve. “It’s about making sure that our police arrest the people because they’re dangerous not because they’re sick it’s about […]
Aiken City leaders move closer to regaining Newberry Street from Project Pascalis developer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City leaders are one step closer to canceling an ordinance that would have changed the face of downtown. Project Pascalis called for demolishing several historic buildings and replacing them with a new hotel, apartments, and parking garage. “I couldn’t believe that they were giving it to a company at the […]
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
