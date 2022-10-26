Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
A look inside Amazon's Appling sortation facility
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and it will be the first holiday season for Amazon's new sortation center in Appling. The facility is described as the “middle mile” where packages are sorted by both machines and people, before ultimately making their way to your porch.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
augustaceo.com
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards
Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
WRDW-TV
Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
Halloween weekend events happening across the CSRA
Halloween is right around the corner, and as the holiday approaches there are plenty spooky events happening.
Master Illusionist Harris III performing two free shows in Augusta Oct. 29
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– He’s performed for more than two million people, in more than 30 countries, on six continents. You may have seen Master Illusionist, Harris III, on the Travel Channel or ABC Family, and this Saturday, Oct. 29, you can see him live at the Kroc Center. WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery spoke with him from […]
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM meets with Richmond County Dist. 2 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools have nowhere to go but up. The district is challenged with failing schools, poor academics, and poor attendance. Now it’s up to the public if they want to see a leadership change. Our I-TEAM continues to shine a light on systemic problems...
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
WRDW-TV
A closer look at SPLOST ballot proposal in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in Columbia County is the SPLOST package. If approved, it would set aside money for several projects like parks, transportation, and more. With many parks and projects throughout the county, leaders had to consider many variables as to what money...
The Kroc Center of Augusta loses two golf carts and a new generator in a Tuesday morning robbery
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Tuesday morning, October 25, unknown subjects entered the Kroc Center of Augusta at 1833 Broad Street and stole two golf carts and a generator. “It’s unfortunate that we were robbed, but even worse because of the timing,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, Area Commander and Chief Kroc Officer. “Our annual Fall Festival […]
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments and ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
DOJ awards more than $2.8 million in grants to local county agencies
The Lincoln County School District and the Thomson Police Department applied for and received grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice to help increase public safety.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man in Waynesboro dumps tea on drive-thru employees
Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
