A look inside Amazon's Appling sortation facility

APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and it will be the first holiday season for Amazon's new sortation center in Appling. The facility is described as the “middle mile” where packages are sorted by both machines and people, before ultimately making their way to your porch.
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards

Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat

GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
A closer look at SPLOST ballot proposal in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in Columbia County is the SPLOST package. If approved, it would set aside money for several projects like parks, transportation, and more. With many parks and projects throughout the county, leaders had to consider many variables as to what money...
