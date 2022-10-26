Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
WWE NXT Live Results (10/28): Melbourne, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose put her WWE NXT Women's Championship on the line against Thea Hail in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
Advertised NXT Live Event Lineup (10/29): Winter Haven, Florida
WWE NXT is hosting a Live event at the Winter Haven Armory in Winter Haven, Florida on Saturday, where a host of Superstars will be in action. Accordng to a report from PWInsider, the event will feature a Halloween costume Rumble. The following Superstars will also be in action:. *...
Spoilers For An Upcoming Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for an upcoming episode of Dark from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The TV Tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Rampage and featured AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix taking on AR Fox in the main event. Below are...
AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week's Show In Baltimore, MD. (11/2/2022)
The lineup is shaping up nicely for next week's AEW Dynamite on TBS. During this week's AEW Rampage show on TNT, new matches were made official for next week's two-hour AEW on TBS television program. Scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite show, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022...
Tony Schiavone's Son, Matt Schiavone, Working As A Producer For AEW (Photos)
Tony Schiavone's son is "#AllElite." Matt Schiavone, the son of the aforementioned legendary commentator, started working as a producer for All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Rampage television shoot last week at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The new AEW producer is seen in a GIF below from the show...
Jon Moxley's Opponent For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Announced
Jon Moxley already has a dance partner for next week's AEW on TBS television program. On this week's AEW Rampage show on Friday night in Uncasville, CT., AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in an AEW Title Eliminator match. Once the match wrapped up, Mox was...
Angelo Parker Of J.A.S. Joins Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez On AEW Rampage Pre-Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
Several Matches Set For WWE Live Events In Mexico
Ahead of the promotions stops in Mexico, WWE has announced a few matches. In singles action, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma will also be in action, and more. Check out the advertised lineup below:. * Street Fight: Seth...
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
AEW Rampage Results (10/28/2022): Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT.
AEW Announces The Return Of The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the company announced that the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is set to return once again and that the tournament will feature 8 participants, where the winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. The finals of the AEW World Title...
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight's Live Show From Uncasville, CT. (10/28/2022)
Wardlow Reacts To Matt Taven Title Match On AEW Rampage: "I'm Going To Eat Him Alive"
Wardlow is ready for his TNT Championship defense this evening. Ahead of his scheduled defense of the TNT title against Matt Taven of The Kingdom on tonight's AEW Rampage show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT., Wardlow is sounding confident. One-half of the WarJoe tag-team tandem in AEW appeared...
AEW Announces Change To A Scheduled Match On Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Tay Melo battle Madison Rayne in a Women's Division Singles Match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club take on Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in Tag Team action and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Matt Taven.
WWE News: Shotzi, Baron Corbin and Kayla Braxton Visit Haunted House, Latest Lacey Evans Vlog (Video)
Lacey Evans has posted her latest vlog online. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. See how we make it work when on the road! From snacks, workouts and making it a home away from home!!!. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has...
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Results (10/28): New York City
NJPW recently had their Rumble On 44th Street Event, which took place from inside the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The show, which aired live on FITE TV, saw Bullet Club's Jay White and Juice Robinson face Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston in the main event. Below are...
Viewership For The Latest Episode Of WOW Draws Lowest Of The Season
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the October 16 episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was able to draw a total of 216,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the lowest viewership thus far for the WOW wrestling promotion this season. The October...
Mike Tyson Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage
"Iron" Mike Tyson is on his way back ... The boxing legend was announced during the closing moments of this week's live AEW Rampage show for next week's edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television show on Friday night. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next...
Top AEW Superstar Told CM Punk That He Was a Cancer to the Locker Room
-- More details continue to emerge regarding the backstage braw following All Out which saw multiple talent and officials suspended. In a new report, fightfulselect.com reports that Chris Jericho showed up following the fight, approached CM Punk and told him that he was a "cancer to the locker room" and a detriment to the company. Punk's verbatim reply isn't known but he said something along of the lines of telling Jericho to mind his own business and leave the area. Soon thereafter, Jericho did in fact leave the backstage area before joining the ongoing media scrum that was taking place with Tony Khan.
Buff Bagwell Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action
Pro wrestling legend and former WCW Star Buff Bagwell recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics such as working with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. “So Buff has got me a long way in life, but Buff is also what has got me into a lot of trouble. I think everybody was just thinking that it was time for a change. Then the show came out with Dallas, the docuseries, the Change or Die thing. Dallas from the get go was not wanting to call me Buff anymore. It was all about me and it got me a long way. But I think that Dallas and Steve saw it before anybody. Buff maybe had his run. Dallas was not wanting me to bring the hat out. I said, ‘But Dallas, people want me to wear that hat all the time. He goes, ‘I know, but just leave it on the table. Let them see it but don’t wear it.’ He also said that he feels sorry for the older guys that are holding onto things. He said to me, “I kind of feel sorry for you when you walk in here with your top hat on.' I said, 'I feel sorry for myself too, but the fans love it.' Dallas then said, ‘Yeah, but I think we need to recreate you.' I’m thinking, to what? Then all of a sudden the Mr. Rogers thing came to life. Then we did the debut in Baltimore with Mr. Bagwell’s Neighborhood. Buff was something that was great to be Buff in the 90’s with that fame. It was so much luck, but so much work.”
