IHP students from all of the school’s direct-entry programs collaborated in client-facing, interprofessional settings as part of numerous events on campus and virtually. Each year in the Sanders IMPACT Practice Center (IPC) at the MGH Institute, almost 500 students in seven of the school’s direct-entry programs participate in caring for clients under faculty supervision as they learn together through hands-on experiences. This interprofessional education promotes collaboration, mentorship, and teamwork while offering students ample opportunities to flex their real-world patient care skills.

1 DAY AGO