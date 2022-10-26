-- WWE is holding a live Smackdown tonight as well as taping next week's show before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is expected to be on the show according to multiple sources and fightfulselect.com adds that Wyatt is actually going to be on both shows and featured heavily. They note that several elements of Wyatt's past were planned to be used including his rocking chair that was used during his initial run as well as the Fiend mask, however, that mask is ultimately going to be destroyed - either by Wyatt himself or another talent yet unknown. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, there are no imminent plans to have Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns yet.

