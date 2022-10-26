Read full article on original website
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV was able to draw a total of 101,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.02 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 5.21% from last week’s 96,000 viewers. Last Thursday's rating of 0.02...
Early Notes & Spoilers From Tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown
-- WWE is holding a live Smackdown tonight as well as taping next week's show before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is expected to be on the show according to multiple sources and fightfulselect.com adds that Wyatt is actually going to be on both shows and featured heavily. They note that several elements of Wyatt's past were planned to be used including his rocking chair that was used during his initial run as well as the Fiend mask, however, that mask is ultimately going to be destroyed - either by Wyatt himself or another talent yet unknown. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, there are no imminent plans to have Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns yet.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 997,000 viewers, with a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is up 32.58% from this past week’s 752,000 viewers for the Tuesday night episode that went head-to-head with WWE's NXT.
WWE Smackdown Spoilers For Next Week's Show - November 4, 2022
WWE recently held TV Tapings for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The TV Tapings took place immediately following last night's WWE SmackDown since the WWE roster will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. Below are the full spoiler...
WWE's Tentative Plans For This Year's Smackdown, NXT & Raw Around Christmas
-- The holiday season is almost here and with that often brings changes to WWE's touring and TV schedules. In the past, WWE has often had several days break around Christmas and/or New Year's from a live TV show perspective and it appears this year is no different. -- As...
WWE News: Guest On Special Edition Of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan Celebrates WWE Anniversary
-- Ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on all of the promotions social media platforms. WWE Universal Championship Challenger Logan Paul will join The Bump crew on the Novemeber 5th show. -- In other World Wrestling...
Huge Championship Match Made Official For The WWE's Crown Jewel Event
The opening matchup of last night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) beat The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in a Tag Team Match due to an argument between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. It would then be made official by the WWE that current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) will put their championships on the line against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Event.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and it was previously announced that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to the blue brand. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE SmackDown episode...
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
WWE News: New Road To WWE Crown Jewel, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video)
-- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are on the road to WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ahead of their huge collision in Saudi Arabia, WWE has posted a new video on YouTube, featuring a recap of the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the finishes of matches contested on the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with Monday night’s Raw. Yes, it was...
Triple H Reportedly Scrapping Major WWE Premium Live Event Next Year
– WWE has been holding annual Hell in a Cell PPVs/PLEs for well over a decade usually in the October timeframe apart from a few exceptions. That could be changing if a report from WrestleVotes is correct. Speaking to GiveMeSport.com, the report states that the show itself is “completely dead” with Triple H now in control as he feels having a gimmicked event like that on a specific date is restrictive. In the past, wrestlers who were feuding would often have to prolong their program for several weeks on occasion in order to make it to the PPV which is the only place a Hell in a Cell match would take place.
Caprice Coleman Reflects On The Hurt Business, Shares His Thoughts On The New Day
During his recent appearance on Da Podcast,former NWA Anarchy Television Champion Caprice Coleman shared his thoughts on current WWE Smackdown group the New Day. Coleman also reflected on The Hurt Business, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods):. “The thing...
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Advertised For Vulture Fest
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be a part of this year's Vulture Fest. According to an announcement from the Los Angeles based festival, Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to appear at the event:. “Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because...
WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)
-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
Jon Moxley's Opponent For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Announced
Jon Moxley already has a dance partner for next week's AEW on TBS television program. On this week's AEW Rampage show on Friday night in Uncasville, CT., AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in an AEW Title Eliminator match. Once the match wrapped up, Mox was...
Madcap Moss Reveals Advice Brock Lesnar Gave Him Behind-The-Scenes In WWE
Madcap Moss recently appeared as a guest on the WWE Die Woche program for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the WWE Superstar spoke about who he goes to for advice in the WWE locker room. He also reveals some advice given to him by Brock Lesnar.
Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will take on Kenny King in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in a Tag Team Match and Sami Callihan will battle Eric Young in Singles action. It was also announced that PJ Black will face Yuya Uemura in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match on Before The IMPACT.
Several Matches Set For WWE Live Events In Mexico
Ahead of the promotions stops in Mexico, WWE has announced a few matches. In singles action, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma will also be in action, and more. Check out the advertised lineup below:. * Street Fight: Seth...
