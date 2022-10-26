Read full article on original website
Women's Championship Gimmick Match Made Official For WWE's Crown Jewel Event
At the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Bayley made her return to the WWE, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as Damage CTRL. She has since been in a feud with the current WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and even pinned The EST Of WWE at the WWE Clash At The Castle Event in 6-Woman Tag Team action to become the first woman in over 300 days to get a pinfall win over Belair. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match at the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to retain her title, but they are far from done as Bayley pinned Belair in a Non-Title Match on this week’s WWE RAW, thanks to an interference from a returning Nikki Cross, to earn a future shot at Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Title for a second time.
WWE Smackdown Spoilers For Next Week's Show - November 4, 2022
WWE recently held TV Tapings for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The TV Tapings took place immediately following last night's WWE SmackDown since the WWE roster will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. Below are the full spoiler...
Early Notes & Spoilers From Tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown
-- WWE is holding a live Smackdown tonight as well as taping next week's show before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is expected to be on the show according to multiple sources and fightfulselect.com adds that Wyatt is actually going to be on both shows and featured heavily. They note that several elements of Wyatt's past were planned to be used including his rocking chair that was used during his initial run as well as the Fiend mask, however, that mask is ultimately going to be destroyed - either by Wyatt himself or another talent yet unknown. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, there are no imminent plans to have Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns yet.
WWE News: Guest On Special Edition Of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan Celebrates WWE Anniversary
-- Ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on all of the promotions social media platforms. WWE Universal Championship Challenger Logan Paul will join The Bump crew on the Novemeber 5th show. -- In other World Wrestling...
WWE News: New Road To WWE Crown Jewel, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video)
-- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are on the road to WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ahead of their huge collision in Saudi Arabia, WWE has posted a new video on YouTube, featuring a recap of the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Several Matches Set For WWE Live Events In Mexico
Ahead of the promotions stops in Mexico, WWE has announced a few matches. In singles action, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma will also be in action, and more. Check out the advertised lineup below:. * Street Fight: Seth...
WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)
-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
Madcap Moss Reveals Advice Brock Lesnar Gave Him Behind-The-Scenes In WWE
Madcap Moss recently appeared as a guest on the WWE Die Woche program for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the WWE Superstar spoke about who he goes to for advice in the WWE locker room. He also reveals some advice given to him by Brock Lesnar.
Mick Foley Reveals Reaching Out To Tony Khan A Year Ago To Pitch An Idea For Thunder Rosa
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he reached out to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan about one year ago to pitch an idea for him to procure the rights of Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa.
Former WWE Women's Star Backstage at Smackdown Tonight; Expected to Return on TV
-- It looks like another former WWE star is headed back to the company as pwinsider.com is reporting that Tenille Dashwood - the former Emma - is backstage at tonight's taping in St. Louis, MO. Dashwood is not just visiting but expected on the show as the person who will respond to Ronda Rousey's open challenge.
Roxanne Perez Describes Her Working Relationship With WWE Legend Shawn Michaels
Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During her appearance on the popular program, the women's wrestling star spoke about working with Shawn Michaels behind-the-scenes in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Logan Paul Talks WWE Crown Jewel Goal
Ahead of his collision with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, social media megastar Logan Paul spoke with Verge Magazine, and shared his goal at the event in Saudi Arabia. Paul also explained his "evolution" into becoming a WWE Superstar, and more. Check out the highlights below. On...
AEW Announces Change To A Scheduled Match On Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Tay Melo battle Madison Rayne in a Women's Division Singles Match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club take on Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in Tag Team action and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Matt Taven.
Booker T On Making Mistakes At The NXT Announce Desk, Working With Shawn Michaels
How does Shawn Michaels handle the NXT comentary team?. Who better to ask than current NXT commetator and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T?. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T shared insight intothe way Michaels oversees the NXT announce team. Check out the highlights below.
Cora Jade Explains How Training With Current Monday Night Raw Superstar Has Helped Her
In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, NXT Superstar Cora Jade explained how training with Monday Night Raw Superstar Mustafa Ali has helped her career. Check out the comments from Cora below:. “It was cool because when I started training, he had just got here [to WWE]. He would always come and...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and it was previously announced that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to the blue brand. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE SmackDown episode...
Triple H Reportedly Scrapping Major WWE Premium Live Event Next Year
– WWE has been holding annual Hell in a Cell PPVs/PLEs for well over a decade usually in the October timeframe apart from a few exceptions. That could be changing if a report from WrestleVotes is correct. Speaking to GiveMeSport.com, the report states that the show itself is “completely dead” with Triple H now in control as he feels having a gimmicked event like that on a specific date is restrictive. In the past, wrestlers who were feuding would often have to prolong their program for several weeks on occasion in order to make it to the PPV which is the only place a Hell in a Cell match would take place.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, five matches...
Zelina Vega Talks About Proving Herself To WWE, Role With Legado Del Fantasma
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being a reliable performer for the company, as well as sounding off on her role in Legado Del Fantasma. Featured below are...
Apollo Crews On Working Shawn Michaels In NXT
In his recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews explained what it's like to work with WWE Hall Of Famer and first ever WWE Triple Crown Champion Shawn Michaels in NXT. Check out the comments from Crews below:. “How do you even put that into words, you know?...
