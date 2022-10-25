A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO