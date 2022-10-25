Read full article on original website
Van Wert, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
13abc.com
Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
hollandsfj.us
Blue Devils’ football season concludes with ugly defeat at Anthony Wayne
The 2022 rendition of the annual week 10 Fight for the Blue and White rivalry bout, between the Blue Devils and Generals did not live up to its namesake–save for the colors– with host Anthony Wayne dominating start to finish to close out the regular season, 55-3. Springfield...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
wktn.com
City of Kenton Leaf Pick-Up Schedule
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 (START) – 4TH WARD:. SECTION I. SOUTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. SECTION II. NORTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING MAIN, COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. NOVEMBER 21, 2022 (START) – 1ST WARD:. SECTION III. SOUTH-EAST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND MAIN STREETS.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Starts Strong, Falters In Loss To Perrysburg
BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Whether Maumee should have remained a member of the Northern Lakes League – or if the switch to a new league should have been made prior to the 2023-24 season – can be debated. One thing that cannot be disputed,...
wktn.com
Trick or Treat in Five Communities; Kenton Parade Today
Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care when driving in communities holding Trick or treat today. In addition, the Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County’s annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in downtown Kenton this afternoon at 2:30. Prior to the parade, the costume judging will begin at...
wktn.com
Volunteers Needed to Set Up Lake of Lights Display
Saulisbury Park in Kenton will once again begin the transformation into a Winter Wonderland for the 2022 Lake of Lights. Individuals or groups are being sought to volunteer with the set up. The dates for set up are:. November 5 and 6, 12 and 13 and 19 and 20. Lake...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
13abc.com
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
wktn.com
Dates and Times Set for Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights
Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights will run from December 1 through the 30 at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky. The hours will be 6pm until 9:30pm Monday through Thursday and 6 until 10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $5 per car Monday through Thursday, $15 for...
Lima News
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
wktn.com
Ada School Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
The Ada School District is sponsoring a breakfast for Veterans and their families. That will be served at 8am on November 11, which is Veteran’s Day. Students and staff members are encouraged to invite neighbors, family members and friends to call the high school and register for the event.
13abc.com
TPD: One person hospitalized after shooting near Geneva Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Geneva Avenue on Thursday. Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of Geneva. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
