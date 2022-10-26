Read full article on original website
Related
The War of the Worlds: Chapter II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE. After eating we crept back to the scullery, and there I must have dozed again, for when presently I looked round I was alone. The thudding vibration continued with wearisome persistence. I whispered for the curate several times, and at last felt my way to the door of the kitchen. It was still daylight, and I perceived him across the room, lying against the triangular hole that looked out upon the Martians. His shoulders were hunched, so that his head was hidden from me.
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells - XVIII. THE FINDING OF MOREAU
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XVIII. THE FINDING OF MOREAU. When I saw Montgomery swallow a third dose of brandy, I took it upon myself to interfere. He was already more than half fuddled. I told him that some serious thing must have happened to Moreau by this time, or he would have returned before this, and that it behoved us to ascertain what that catastrophe was. Montgomery raised some feeble objections, and at last agreed. We had some food, and then all three of us started.
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4 We left Miss Stanley with Ann Veronica’s fancy dress in her hands and her eyes directed to Ann Veronica’s pseudo-Turkish slippers.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: XVI. HOW THE BEAST FOLK TASTE BLOOD
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My inexperience as a writer betrays me, and I wander from the thread of my story. After I had breakfasted with Montgomery, he took...
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G....
The First Men In The Moon by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The First Men In The Moon by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. XXII. The Astonishing Communication of Mr. Julius Wendigee. XXIII. An Abstract of the Six Messages First Received from Mr. Cavor. XXIV. The Natural History of...
A Modern Utopia: The Voice of Nature
A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Voice of Nature. Presently we recognise the fellow of the earthly Devil's Bridge, still intact as a footway, spanning the gorge, and old memories turn us off the road down the steep ruin of an ancient mule track towards it. It is our first reminder that Utopia too must have a history. We cross it and find the Reuss, for all that it has already lit and warmed and ventilated and cleaned several thousands of houses in the dale above, and for all that it drives those easy trams in the gallery overhead, is yet capable of as fine a cascade as ever it flung on earth. So we come to a rocky path, wild as one could wish, and descend, discoursing how good and fair an ordered world may be, but with a certain unformulated qualification in our minds about those thumb marks we have left behind.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 56
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 56. In this drill, capital G is made first to a count of three, and then, without lifting the pen, followed with six revolutions of the reverse traced oval. Make seventeen completed exercises in a minute. Count as follows: 1, 2–3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
The Salvaging of Civilization by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The Salvaging of Civilization by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G....
Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H....
The Reason for Conditional Gifts
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events, by John D. Rockefeller is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VII : THE REASON FOR CONDITIONAL GIFTS. Chapter VII. THE REASON FOR CONDITIONAL GIFTS. It is easy to do harm in giving...
The World Set Free by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The World Set Free by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. CHAPTER THE FIFTH. THE LAST DAYS OF MARCUS KARENIN. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This...
A DEAL IN OSTRICHES
The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A DEAL IN OSTRICHES. “Talking of the prices of birds, I’ve seen an ostrich that cost three hundred pounds,” said the Taxidermist, recalling his youth of travel. “Three hundred pounds!”
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0