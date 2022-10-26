Read full article on original website
The War of the Worlds: Chapter II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE. After eating we crept back to the scullery, and there I must have dozed again, for when presently I looked round I was alone. The thudding vibration continued with wearisome persistence. I whispered for the curate several times, and at last felt my way to the door of the kitchen. It was still daylight, and I perceived him across the room, lying against the triangular hole that looked out upon the Martians. His shoulders were hunched, so that his head was hidden from me.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: XVI. HOW THE BEAST FOLK TASTE BLOOD
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My inexperience as a writer betrays me, and I wander from the thread of my story. After I had breakfasted with Montgomery, he took...
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story: Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chap 4. THE CRISIS - Part 1-4 We left Miss Stanley with Ann Veronica’s fancy dress in her hands and her eyes directed to Ann Veronica’s pseudo-Turkish slippers.
A Modern Utopia: The Voice of Nature
A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Voice of Nature. Presently we recognise the fellow of the earthly Devil's Bridge, still intact as a footway, spanning the gorge, and old memories turn us off the road down the steep ruin of an ancient mule track towards it. It is our first reminder that Utopia too must have a history. We cross it and find the Reuss, for all that it has already lit and warmed and ventilated and cleaned several thousands of houses in the dale above, and for all that it drives those easy trams in the gallery overhead, is yet capable of as fine a cascade as ever it flung on earth. So we come to a rocky path, wild as one could wish, and descend, discoursing how good and fair an ordered world may be, but with a certain unformulated qualification in our minds about those thumb marks we have left behind.
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!.
The First Men In The Moon by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The First Men In The Moon by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. XXII. The Astonishing Communication of Mr. Julius Wendigee. XXIII. An Abstract of the Six Messages First Received from Mr. Cavor. XXIV. The Natural History of...
IN THE AVU OBSERVATORY
The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. IN THE AVU OBSERVATORY. Here are some of the secrets of taxidermy. They were told me by the taxidermist in a mood of elation. He told me them in the time between the first glass of whisky and the fourth, when a man is no longer cautious and yet not drunk. We sat in his den together; his library it was, his sitting and his eating-room—separated by a bead curtain, so far as the sense of sight went, from the noisome den where he plied his trade.
Tales of Space and Time by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Tales of Space and Time by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!.
The Time Machine: Epilogue
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Epilogue. One cannot choose but wonder. Will he ever return? It may be that he swept back into the past, and fell among the blood-drinking, hairy savages of the Age of Unpolished Stone; into the abysses of the Cretaceous Sea; or among the grotesque saurians, the huge reptilian brutes of the Jurassic times. He may even now—if I may use the phrase—be wandering on some plesiosaurus-haunted Oolitic coral reef, or beside the lonely saline seas of the Triassic Age. Or did he go forward, into one of the nearer ages, in which men are still men, but with the riddles of our own time answered and its wearisome problems solved? Into the manhood of the race: for I, for my own part, cannot think that these latter days of weak experiment, fragmentary theory, and mutual discord are indeed man’s culminating time! I say, for my own part..
The World Set Free
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter XI: The World Set Free. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - Chapter XI....
The Reason for Conditional Gifts
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events, by John D. Rockefeller is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VII : THE REASON FOR CONDITIONAL GIFTS. Chapter VII. THE REASON FOR CONDITIONAL GIFTS. It is easy to do harm in giving...
A DEAL IN OSTRICHES
The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A DEAL IN OSTRICHES. “Talking of the prices of birds, I’ve seen an ostrich that cost three hundred pounds,” said the Taxidermist, recalling his youth of travel. “Three hundred pounds!”
Dangers to Avoid for the Sincere Aspirant Towards Life
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I cannot terminate these hints, often, I fear, too didactic and abrupt, upon the full use of one's time to the great end of living (as distinguished from vegetating) without briefly referring to certain dangers which lie in wait for the sincere aspirant towards life. The first is the terrible danger of becoming that most odious and least supportable of persons—a prig.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 57
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation, by David Ricardo is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 57. Nothing can be better at this stage of the work than easy words constantly repeated. Through a series of repetitions, strength in movement is developed, and faults are seen. Twelve or fourteen words to a minute should be the practice speed.
The War in the Air by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The War in the Air by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!.
