A total of 2 trillion won in market value was lost. A large fire in South Korea has caused widespread network outages. A fire broke out in the SK C&C Banqiao Data Center, Sanpingdong, Bantang District, South City, Gyeonggi do, South Korea, on October 15, at 3:19 p.m. local time. The fire started near the lithium battery rack in the electric room on the third floor of the data center's basement Building A, according to South Korean police. The power supply was housed in five battery racks. One of the lithium batteries exploded during the accident, causing a fire. The automatic fire suppression system then activated and sprayed gas.

2 DAYS AGO