Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World
The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
South Korea: "Internet Crash" Caused by a Lithium Battery Fire
A total of 2 trillion won in market value was lost. A large fire in South Korea has caused widespread network outages. A fire broke out in the SK C&C Banqiao Data Center, Sanpingdong, Bantang District, South City, Gyeonggi do, South Korea, on October 15, at 3:19 p.m. local time. The fire started near the lithium battery rack in the electric room on the third floor of the data center's basement Building A, according to South Korean police. The power supply was housed in five battery racks. One of the lithium batteries exploded during the accident, causing a fire. The automatic fire suppression system then activated and sprayed gas.
