valdostaceo.com
Alyssa Foskey on Valdosta SBDC & Helping Business Owners Be the Best They Can Be
Alyssa Foskey of the Valdosta SBDC talks about the free services offered by the organization and uses child care centers as an example of how they help. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostaceo.com
Wiregrass Tech Announces No Fee November
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money. Spring Semester classes begin on January 9. The college is offering online programs like Civil Engineering, Criminal Justice, and Fire...
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
WALB 10
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
valdostaceo.com
Robin Walker McCord Named College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna at VSU
Valdosta State University recently honored Robin Walker McCord with the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to continue setting goals for myself,” she said. “There is always more to learn, more experiences to be had, and more people to serve. It’s very humbling because I know I still have so much more left to offer. I’m especially honored to receive this award as a representative of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. I have always been very proud of my education and the institution that set me on my career path. I’m more inspired than ever to continue representing VSU well.”
valdostaceo.com
Elizabeth Flail Named College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna at VSU
Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and set new goals for my future,” she said. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology...
Valdosta, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Colquitt County High School football team will have a game with Valdosta High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
WALB 10
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
WALB 10
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
valdostatoday.com
Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off
BOSTON- Boston Downtown Merchants and Boston Tourism presents the Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off featuring food and live music. The Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off presented by Boston Downtown Merchants and Boston Tourism will take place on October 28th-29th. The event will feature a cook off and live music by Billy Rigsby Band on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 7pm-10pm.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
WALB 10
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two eighth grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
