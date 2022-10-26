Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jpinews.com
JOHNNY H. JESSIE
Johnny H. Jessie entered into rest on 10/24/2022 after a lengthy illness. A native of Barren County, KY, he was born on 5/9/1941 in Hiseville. He was a member of the Samson Street Church of God. Johnny was the son of the late Charlie & Polly Jessie of Hiseville, KY.
jpinews.com
EDWARD LOUIS JEWELL
CAVE CITY – Edward Louis Jewell, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 6, 1943, in Wilmington, Illinois to the late Floyd Jackson Jewell and Tilda Pauline Jewell. Edward was a proud Cave City Volunteer Firefighter and of the Baptist faith. He...
jpinews.com
BOBBY RAY DECKARD
GLASGOW – Bobby Ray Deckard, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on June 1, 1944, to the late Sammy Deckard and Grace Nanny Deckard. Bobby was a header operator at SKF and of the Baptist faith.
jpinews.com
KYLEN MONTANA JO CHILDRESS
GLASGOW – Kylen Montana Jo Childress, 18, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Smiths Grove, KY. He was born on April 20, 2004, in Glasgow, KY to Misty Michelle Childress Francies and Joe David Childress. Kylen attended Southern Kentucky Technical College for his CDL and was of the Baptist faith. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
jpinews.com
Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
Comments / 0