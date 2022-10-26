The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors made it clear in its Oct. 25 letter to the Virginia Department of Education and Gov. Glenn Youngkin that it unequivocally rejects the proposed policy changes as described in the department's 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools. According to comments in the letter approved by the board on Tues., Oct. 25, by a vote of 9-1, the guidelines do not agree with Fairfax County's commitment to creating an equitable and welcoming environment for all.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO