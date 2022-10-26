Read full article on original website
money.com
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Student loan forgiveness: When you’ll receive your relief and 3 other dates to know
(NEXSTAR) – Following months of anticipation, the application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. For the 8 million Americans who have already applied, only one obstacle remains: waiting anxiously for their student debt accounts to shrink, or even drop to zero. The application, which starts the process...
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
CNET
How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan
The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
CNET
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks
President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Student loan forgiveness: 22 million people have applied for relief, Biden says
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Speaking at...
Justice Department argues Biden administration's student debt relief program is lawful
The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy. But if the court must put the...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Why More Than 7 Million Borrowers Won’t Get Assistance
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
CNBC
You should still apply for student loan forgiveness even while it's on hold
Late last week, a federal appeals court officially halted President Biden's student debt forgiveness. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an administrative stay on debt discharges while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states. The plaintiffs argue the debt forgiveness would lead to a loss in tax revenue, causing economic harm to their states.
Biden said Congress passed student loan cancellation. That's a lie, and you should care.
Imagine if former President Donald Trump had tried to pawn off to Congress an executive action he took. I guarantee widespread outrage would have ensued. During a weekend interview with the progressive group NowThis News, President Joe Biden made the startling claim that he had “signed a law” to forgive student debt.
Student Loan Forgiveness Deadline October 31, 2022, and Payment Pause Ends December 31, 2022
If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Is the last day to apply for Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) Limited PSLF Waiver Ends Oct. 31, 2022.
CNBC
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is on hold. Here are key issues borrowers need to know
In the biggest setback for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a court has temporarily blocked it from going forward. Here's what borrowers need to know. For those with student debt, the last few months may have given you whiplash. First, President Joe Biden said in August that he'd be forgiving...
