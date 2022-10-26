Read full article on original website
Bordentown Regional High School presents "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The family friendly play Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be presented Saturday, November 19th at 2:00pm and 6:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Cookies and milk will be served following the 2:00pm performance.
