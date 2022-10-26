Read full article on original website
Rob Asaro's "Lost Again" to Have Limited Run at The Tank
(NEW YORK, NY) -- An unlikely pair travel cross-country in the new play Lost Again. The limited run plays November 2-16 at The Tank in New York City. The production is directed by Jay Michaels. Morris County, NJ native Rob Asaro wrote the play. Lost Again is a road dramedy...
Jersey-based Christine Radlmann Named Female Country Vocalist of the Year at Josie Music Awards in Nashville
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Christine Radlmann, lead singer of the New Jersey country trio Southpaw, was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year by the prestigious Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23, 2022. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show...
New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
Kyiv’s National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka Comes to Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Kyiv’s National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka is heading to Jersey City to present “On the Field of Blood” on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 7:30pm. Taking place at Jersey City Theater Center, this poetic drama depicts Judas’s journey, from disciple to betrayer of Jesus. The play, written by Ukrainian playwright Lesya Ukrainka in 1909, presents the story from the perspective of Judas and follows how a divine love disintegrates into ultimate betrayal.
Matt O'Ree Band To Have Album Release Show at Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Matt O’Ree Band comes to the Grunin Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the release of their long-awaited seventh album, “Hand in Glove.” The band will perform at 7:00pm in the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre. The...
Tom Hanks, Padma Lakshmi, Patti Smith, and More Came Out For ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert
(NEW YORK, NY) / GLOBE NEWSWIRE -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) rocked New York City's Town Hall on October 24, 2022 with their 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. The event was co-hosted by the hilarious Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones. The evening featured performances and appearances by singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), and a special performance by Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.
Lake Street Dive to Perform at NJPAC with special guest Monica Martin
(NEWARK, NJ) -- See Lake Street Dive at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening. Concertgoers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Whole Lotta Nothin" by Matt O'Ree Band
Matt O’Ree will celebrate the release of “Hand in Glove,” their first studio album in seven years, on Nov. 3 at Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Their recent single, “Whole Lotta Nothin,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY ESTELLE MASSRY | COUCOU PHOTOGRAPHY.
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
"My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" Closes on Sunday
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series presents Dawn Potter
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Thursday, November 10, with a reading by Dawn Potter. This event, in Washington Township, Warren County, begins at 7:30pm is free and open to the public. Dawn Potter is the author or editor of nine books of prose...
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th
On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser at Wonder Bar to Benefit Three Charities
(ASBURY PARK,NJ) -- The roots of Asbury Park’s historic music scene run miles and miles deep. But the other aspect of Asbury that runs just as deep (if not deeper) is the community of creatives, artists and musicians who consistently support each other, as well as give back to the local nonprofits that are preserving the City’s heritage. Whether you are an Asbury resident or visitor, a musician or music lover, a supporter of the arts or someone who adores Asbury Park ... you will want to be at The Wonder Bar on Saturday, November 19 for The Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser.
NJPAC presents two performances by The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is recognized as one of the most prestigious classical ballet institutions in Ukraine. The company is performing throughout in America and Canada for the 2022-2023 season, including two performances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) this winter. Here's your chance to get acquainted with 55 ballet dancers who represent the highest level of classical ballet art in the world!
The Newton Theatre presents Big Head Todd and The Monsters
(NEWTON, NJ) -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters bring their tour to The Newton Theatre on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 8:00pm. The band has quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording and touring. After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and...
"The Jersey Storm: Sandy in Monmouth County" premieres Friday at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- As this week marks the 10th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy’s landfall, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced the premiere of The Jersey Storm: Sandy in Monmouth County film will take place this Friday, October 28 at 1:30pm at the Pollak Theater at Monmouth University and is open to the public to attend. The 20-minute historical documentary will be presented as part of Monmouth University’s Superstorm Sandy Anniversary events.
Count Basie Center for the Arts announces $20M Endowment Campaign; Musician Charlie Puth named Honorary Chair
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The nonprofit Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced its $20m ‘Forever For Everyone’ endowment campaign. GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer / songwriter / producer Charlie Puth, the onetime student of the Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts who kicked off his ‘One Night Only’ tour at the venue, was named honorary chair.
Charlie’s First Night in Hometown at the Basie
Sunday, October 23rd, Charlie Puth kicked off night one of the CHARLIE One Night Only tour to a packed house in his hometown, Red Bank, NJ, at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. The artist came out strong with Charlie Be Quiet! and Light Switch (the TikTok song of the year) for the first two tracks before diving into a plentitude of number one hits.
Solo Exhibitions at the Riverside Gallery: Ga Kook-Hyun and Jung, Chul
Emotional Still Life, 51 x 51 inches, oil on canvas, 2022. (HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a solo exhibition of Ga Kook-Hyun’s paintings, titled “Alchemy with Representation and Abstraction” in the first gallery space. The exhibition will run from November 1-14, 2022, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 5th, Saturday, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
