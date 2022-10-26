ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, ME

observer-me.com

Holiday photo sessions to support PCSWCD and Milo Recreation

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will be working with Eric Ogden Photography again this year with proceeds to benefit the conservation work PCSWCD is doing in Piscataquis County and Milo Recreation Department. Eric Ogden has been actively involved with supporting PCSWCD over the last...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
observer-me.com

Calendar of events

Many of the events may not be happening as listed due to COVID-19. Please check first before leaving to attend. DEXTER: The Abbott Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. FMI call 207-924-5721. DEXTER: VFW Post 4298 bingo starts at 6 p.m. — with new games and bigger payouts.
GUILFORD, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
lcnme.com

Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation. 50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other...
MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested and one woman is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Palmyra Thursday. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says after a month of investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 115 and 135 Wyman Road. 40-year-old Jospeh...
PALMYRA, ME
observer-me.com

SeDoMoCha wins Penquis League championship

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The SeDoMoCha Middle School girls soccer finished the 2022 season as champion of the Penquis League Large School division. Following a 5-1 semifinal victory over Warsaw Middle School of Pittsfield, the Eagles hosted Mattanawcook Junior High School of Lincoln in the Penquis League Large School championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22. SeDoMoCha earned a 2-1 victory to claim the title.
LINCOLN, ME

