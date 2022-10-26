Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
observer-me.com
Holiday photo sessions to support PCSWCD and Milo Recreation
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will be working with Eric Ogden Photography again this year with proceeds to benefit the conservation work PCSWCD is doing in Piscataquis County and Milo Recreation Department. Eric Ogden has been actively involved with supporting PCSWCD over the last...
observer-me.com
Calendar of events
Many of the events may not be happening as listed due to COVID-19. Please check first before leaving to attend. DEXTER: The Abbott Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. FMI call 207-924-5721. DEXTER: VFW Post 4298 bingo starts at 6 p.m. — with new games and bigger payouts.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
HGTV’s David Bromstad Popped Up in Greenville, Maine at Dockside Inn
David Bromstad, the host of HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, found himself among the moose in one of Maine's most beautiful towns - Greenville. He was at the Dockside Inn & Tavern. If you are a fan of HGTV, then you know David. He was the season-one winner...
Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine
Two People Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine. On Friday, October 21, 2022, the East MIllinocket Police Department arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking after an investigation over several months. Search Warrant Executed on Penobscot Avenue. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue...
lcnme.com
Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
wabi.tv
Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation. 50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other...
wabi.tv
Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested and one woman is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Palmyra Thursday. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says after a month of investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 115 and 135 Wyman Road. 40-year-old Jospeh...
observer-me.com
SeDoMoCha wins Penquis League championship
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The SeDoMoCha Middle School girls soccer finished the 2022 season as champion of the Penquis League Large School division. Following a 5-1 semifinal victory over Warsaw Middle School of Pittsfield, the Eagles hosted Mattanawcook Junior High School of Lincoln in the Penquis League Large School championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22. SeDoMoCha earned a 2-1 victory to claim the title.
Comments / 0