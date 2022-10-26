Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
Robotics-Driven Services Co. Posts 20% Revenue Gains in Q3
After U.S. markets closed Wednesday, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII:NYSE), a global provider of engineered products, services, and robotic solutions for the offshore energy, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries, announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022. The company reported that for Q3/22, it posted total...
streetwisereports.com
Restaurant Chain Boosts Same-Store Sales by 6.9% in Q3
Global fast-casual restaurant chain Wingstop Inc. (WING:NASDAQ), which franchises and operates around 1,900 restaurants in nine countries worldwide, today announced financial results for Q3/22 ended September 24, 2022. The company reported that during Q3/22, system-wide sales increased by 17.7% to US$699.6 million, compared to US$594.3 million in Q3/21. The firm...
streetwisereports.com
Potential ROI With German Biopharma Co. Notable
Atai Life Sciences NV (ATAI:NASDAQ) anticipates, by year-end 2022, several catalysts involving its various drug development programs for mental health disorders, management reiterated at its recent R&D Day, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst, Dr. Elemer Piros, in an October 25, 2022 research note. Given atai's robust pipeline of treatment candidates...
streetwisereports.com
Copper: The Most Important Metal We're Running Short Of
Copper is one of the most important metals, with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. In recent years, the global transition towards clean energy has stretched the need for the...
streetwisereports.com
Junior Sees 'Very Encouraging' Results From Nevada Drilling
Junior explorer, Western Exploration Inc. (WEX:TSX.V;WEXPF:OTC) is reporting “very encouraging” assay results from the first two holes drilled at the Doby George deposit of its Aura gold project in northern Nevada, according to one investment manager. The company intersected 20.88 meters of 1.41 grams per tonne gold (g/t...
Comments / 0