Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody

By Dave Alsup, Mick Krever, Scott McWhinnie, Clarissa Ward
 3 days ago
Independent Thought
3d ago

Thank you to the Ukrainian forces who worked tirelessly to get his body back to his family🙏🏻 only Russians leave their dead to rot in the streets

Don Wann
3d ago

if I could,I would go fight too, these people didn't ask for this fight, they're just trying to be free,just like you,and too have the opportunity to have free speech just like us,god be with you soldier,and too his family my deepest condolences,thank you.......

George West
3d ago

thank you to the 1000s of US ex military and citizens that are fighting for a better world. I'm proud of all of you

