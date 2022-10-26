Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody

Read full article on original website
Independent Thought
3d ago
Thank you to the Ukrainian forces who worked tirelessly to get his body back to his family🙏🏻 only Russians leave their dead to rot in the streets
Reply(14)
35
Don Wann
3d ago
if I could,I would go fight too, these people didn't ask for this fight, they're just trying to be free,just like you,and too have the opportunity to have free speech just like us,god be with you soldier,and too his family my deepest condolences,thank you.......
Reply(7)
29
George West
3d ago
thank you to the 1000s of US ex military and citizens that are fighting for a better world. I'm proud of all of you
Reply(7)
53
Related
Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president
Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
A retired Marine went missing in Ukraine. His family says he’s severely injured in a Russian hospital.
The family of a retired U.S. Marine believe he is on life support in a separatist-controlled hospital in Ukraine after he went to fight back the Russian invasion alongside the Ukrainian military. His wife and those helping her are now pleading with American officials for greater help in getting him home.
Russia Warns Citizens About Black, Gay People if They Flee Country
The satirical skits have been shared on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and have gone viral on Twitter with more than 450,000 views.
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Ukrainian troops discover traumatised bear cowering in a private zoo after Russian soldiers fled city leaving the neglected beast in 'terrible condition'
Ukrainian troops have found a trapped bear in 'terrible condition', deserted by Russian forces after the liberation of the key town of Lyman on Sunday. Soldiers found the animal locked in a small enclosure in a private zoo, surrounded by debris from a nearby exploded shell. The bear has since...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Video shows Russian soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine griping about not having enough training, supplies, or food
Video apparently shows Russian troops in Ukraine griping about not having enough training or food. "No bullets, no grenades, no pouches, no food, no water. It's a fucking mess!" one man complained. The two-minute video was posted to Facebook this week by Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov. New video footage apparently...
A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
Retired general David Petraeus predicts the US would destroy Russia's military in Ukraine and sink its naval fleet if it used nuclear weapons
Retired general David Petraeus said Russia is "desperate" after a string of setbacks in Ukraine. He said that the US and NATO would retaliate if Russia used nuclear weapons. "You have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way," he told ABC News. Retired four-star general David Petraeus...
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
2 US veterans who went to fight for Ukraine but were captured by Russia said they were beaten, abused, and lost 30 pounds each in captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh, veterans from Alabama, went to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion. The men were captured by Russia and detained for 104 days before their release last month. In their most in-depth interview, they told The Washington Post they were beaten and interrogated. Two American...
Inside a town recaptured by Ukraine: Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in street, no electricity or water
Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive on multiple fronts is gaining pace by the hour as forces penetrate Russian defense lines in the Kherson region in the south, while pushing further into the eastern Donbas region after recapturing the strategic city of Lyman. CBS News traveled to Lyman on Wednesday to see the...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Inside Putin’s horrifying ‘Auschwitz’ torture chamber as box of gold teeth and gas mask used to smother victims is found
RUSSIAN troops allegedly set up a “mini-Auschwitz” where victims had their teeth yanked while others were buried alive, reports have claimed. A bucket of dozens of gold teeth, caps and dentures were among the haul of shocking finds pulled from a dirty underground bunker that had allegedly been used by the Russian army in Ukraine.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 201