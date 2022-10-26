Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
MyWabashValley.com
GDL on location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center for a barn raising
(Good Day Live) The big weekend is here. A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 9 am – 5 pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the Herschberger-Miller barn,
WAND TV
Barn Raising in rural Arthur
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
smilepolitely.com
Don’t miss the last Market at the Square of the season
We've already arrived at the end of October, which means there is one last Market at the Square to attend. It makes me a little sad every year. I love a nice little Saturday morning stroll through the market. Even though we are past that peak part of produce season...
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: October 28-30
Attend a traditional barn-raising, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 (free for kids 14 and under) A 143 year old barn near Arthur was dismantled last spring, and will be reconstructed at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center with a traditional barn-raising. Check out it Friday or Saturday. In addition to the raising, there will be food vendors and family friendly activities. You can purchase tickets online. (JM)
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
smilepolitely.com
These photos from the Douglass Senior Style Show will make your day
The Champaign Park District recently hosted the 46th annual Douglass Senior Style Show, and these photos by Kayla Campbell are everything. Happy Friday everyone.
Champaign avenue closes for construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching. The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced […]
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
WTHI
No one is running for Jasper County, Illinois Assessor... what happens now?
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - For the past several months, leaders in Jasper County, Illinois has tried many different ways to secure a county assessor. Current Jasper County Assessor Paul Woods is retiring after twenty-eight years. No one has ran as assessor to replace Woods. Following the 2022 Primary Election, there...
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
Comments / 0