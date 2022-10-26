Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Several other statewide issues are also on the ballot, but the marijuana proposal has garnered the most attention. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in a ballot issue in 2018. Amendment 3 asks voters, Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to: Remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one; require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits; allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged; establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates; issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs? For more on this story see the LCR.

