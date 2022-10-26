ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

nowdecatur.com

Northeast Community Fund looking for donations for Thanksgiving Food Baskets

October 27, 2022 – This year, the Northeast Community Fund will hold its annual Thanksgiving Basket Distribution from November 14 through November 22. Donations will be collected at their facility located at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. NECF released a list of items they especially need:
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The C-U Spinners and Weavers Guild annual show and sale is coming soon

The Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers Guild's Annual Show and Sale is set for November 4th through 5th and will be held at Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church in Champaign. This is a great chance to shop handmade linens, socks, mittens, scarves, shawls, wraps, hats, jackets, vests, home decor items, yarn and more. Learn more about the wide variety of fiber at techniques members use including hand weaving, knitting, crochet, handspinning, hand dying and felting. Get all the details on the Facebook event page.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Weekender: October 28-30

Attend a traditional barn-raising, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 (free for kids 14 and under) A 143 year old barn near Arthur was dismantled last spring, and will be reconstructed at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center with a traditional barn-raising. Check out it Friday or Saturday. In addition to the raising, there will be food vendors and family friendly activities. You can purchase tickets online. (JM)
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Clinic to help those with utility bills

Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Woman injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
DANVILLE, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend

Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL

