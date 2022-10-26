The Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers Guild's Annual Show and Sale is set for November 4th through 5th and will be held at Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church in Champaign. This is a great chance to shop handmade linens, socks, mittens, scarves, shawls, wraps, hats, jackets, vests, home decor items, yarn and more. Learn more about the wide variety of fiber at techniques members use including hand weaving, knitting, crochet, handspinning, hand dying and felting. Get all the details on the Facebook event page.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO