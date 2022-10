Westfield, IN - Westfield Welcome is excited to host a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off on Saturday, November 5th at 9:30 am at West Fork Whiskey (10 E. 191st Street, Westfield) and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO