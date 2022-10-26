Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
radionwtn.com
Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
radionwtn.com
McLeese Resigns As Chamber Director; Joins Team At Total Tech Solutions
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese formally announced his resignation this morning and said he has accepted a management position at Total Tech Solutions. McLeese has been Chamber CEO since 2017 and has overseen a period of great growth for the Chamber, spearheading huge and numerous events, notably...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 27, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/22 – 10/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
thunderboltradio.com
Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer
Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
thunderboltradio.com
Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County
The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
Hickman County girl hit while getting off school bus
A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
17 people arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
JACKSON, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI said it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging […]
Comments / 0