Read full article on original website
Related
courieranywhere.com
From scary to sweet, there are a host of Halloween activities in the Hardin County area
Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
Tennessee girl hit while getting off school bus
A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/22 – 10/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
thunderboltradio.com
Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer
Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
thunderboltradio.com
Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County
The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
Comments / 0