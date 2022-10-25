Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
WTVC
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste
A North Georgia businessman was sentenced to two months in prison after directing the dumping of over 100 drums and othe...
Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones Passes Away on Monday
In sad note, newly elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Jones was representing newly formed mega-district 1. He took office on Sept. 1. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny stated, “He was a great Commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was...
utc.edu
UTC trio honored for impacting Hamilton County Schools students
Three members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga family were recognized for their work as part of the Hamilton County Schools Partners in Education Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the University Center. The annual event celebrates and recognizes Hamilton County Schools area partners who impact district students and...
WTVCFOX
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State's Construction Career Center Opening On Target For October 28
With more than 40 percent of the U.S. construction workforce expected to retire over the next decade, the Construction Career Center project will help to address the labor shortage in the construction industry locally through training for up to 160 high school students and 40 adult students each year. The...
mymix1041.com
Fire at the McMinn County Jail
The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
crossvillenews1st.com
CREWS WORKING TO CONTAIN WILDFIRE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY
SHEA, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that the fire was 75% contained although it has been burning since Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near the...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
WTVCFOX
Wanted suspect in Hamilton County flees from police after crash in East Ridge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers in East Ridge were close to arresting a man wanted for violent crimes in Hamilton County, but police say he ran away after a crash. A post on the East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page says on Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle with Marc Smith at the wheel.
Comments / 0