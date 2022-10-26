ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Water main break disrupts traffic near Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. — Water from a water main break flooded the area near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road early Friday morning. The break was reported around 6 a.m. Omaha police responded shortly after that to handle traffic issues in the area. MUD also sent crews to the scene for repairs.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plans for a piece of property in west Omaha to become a new Costco location. Neighbors near the proposed third store location, at 180th Street and West Maple Road, voiced concerns during public comment...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
FREMONT, NE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
WOWT

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States

Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
IOWA STATE
wearemillardsouth.com

So is Vala’s Pumpkin Patch a scam or what?

Almost everyone at Millard South has been to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. Vala’s is nostalgia bait at its finest, and its popularity is only increasing. So as inflation runs rampant and prices rapidly increase, is Vala’s worth its hefty admission fee?. When I went to Vala’s this year,...
OMAHA, NE

