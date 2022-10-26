ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

New essay collection edited by SBU’s Mackowski explores Civil War monument controversies

Civil War monuments, particularly Confederate monuments, have been lightning rods for controversy in recent years. A new collection of essays co-edited by Dr. Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, tackles some of the tough questions that stem from those controversies. “Civil War Monuments and...
