New essay collection edited by SBU’s Mackowski explores Civil War monument controversies
Civil War monuments, particularly Confederate monuments, have been lightning rods for controversy in recent years. A new collection of essays co-edited by Dr. Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, tackles some of the tough questions that stem from those controversies. “Civil War Monuments and...
