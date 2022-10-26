Read full article on original website
Related
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 249 of the invasion
The Russian government has written to the United Nations saying it is indefinitely suspending the Black Sea grain deal that allowed vital exports of Ukrainian food supplies. Moscow also requested a related meeting of the UN security council in New York on Monday. The US president, Joe Biden, said Russia’s actions were outrageous.
WBAL Radio
Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region...
WBAL Radio
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
Crush kills at least 149 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
WBAL Radio
Ukraine war expected to accelerate clean energy transition, new report finds
(NEW YORK) -- The war in Ukraine is reshaping the global energy landscape and is expected to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels as countries scramble for alternatives to Russian energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Russia has been one of the world's...
WBAL Radio
Lebanon delivers signed sea border deal to U.S. mediator
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Israel signed copies of a U.S.-mediated sea border deal on Thursday and delivered them to the U.N. in the coastal border town of Naqoura. The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of indirect talks mediated by Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy for energy affairs, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two nations, which have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.
WBAL Radio
Europe likely to see another jumbo interest rate increase
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and underscoring the bank's determination to control prices despite the threat of recession. The 25-member governing council...
Comments / 0