Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Young Oilers fan lives out dream on Halloween
Easton, who has duplication syndrome, gets to be Zamboni driver. One young fan had his dream come true on Saturday. Easton, a young Edmonton Oilers fan, transformed into a Zamboni driver for Halloween when his dad came through with an amazing costume. Easton dressed up in his Oilers hat and...
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Kraken notch goals in impressive multiples over past week, but face an elite Pittsburgh offense in final game of homestand. Plus, five former Penguins on Kraken roster. Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Scoring Punch. While the results of the last four...
CBJ announce roster moves
Korpisalo activated, assigned to Cleveland (AHL) for conditioning; Blankenburg placed on Injured Reserve. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joonas Korpisalo off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the goaltender to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, on a conditioning assignment, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to October 23.
Checking in with RJ
I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the play-by-play. And I sure as hell don't miss the travel! For half a century, I flew all over this country, and it's not a big deal, I guess, but I'm not a pilot. Unless you really love your job in that way, it can get to you, and it did. It did.
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
Avalanche at Devils
AVALANCHE (4-2-1) at DEVILS (4-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT2, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian Zetterlund. Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes...
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
Jarvis takes competitive spirit to Dave & Buster's
Hurricanes forward challenges teammates to racing, dance games. Seth Jarvis takes the game seriously, no matter what game that is. The Carolina Hurricanes forward took a trip to Dave & Buster's with his teammates, and when it came to the arcade games, Jarvis wasn't messing around. He expected more from...
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Jets in Overtime at Mullett Arena
Fischer scores twice, but Winnipeg uses late rally to top Arizona in home opener. Christian Fischer scored two goals and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, but the Winnipeg Jets rallied to force overtime before ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in the first-ever NHL game at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Friday.
Preview: October 29 at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to quickly turn the page from last night's defeat, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. When: Saturday, October 29. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+. Listen: 99.9 The Fan,...
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Arizona's power play looks to stay red hot in first game at Mullett Arena. Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first...
Game Day: Preds vs. Capitals Preview
Nashville Looks to Keep the Wins Coming After Snapping Five-Game Skid Thursday. It's time for another Saturday Night in Smashville!. The Preds earned their first Bridgestone Arena win of 2022-23 Thursday with a 6-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues, and they will look to keep the momentum going Saturday as they host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
