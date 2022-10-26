Read full article on original website
News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff
Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
All About A capella
Do you know the lyrics to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”? If so, then you can try out for Wayland High School’s a cappella club! Well, you also need the ability to sing in tune with a piano, demonstrate how high and low your voice can go and match pitches. Nevertheless, a cappella is excited to serenade WHS this year through their many vocals and performances.
The Picky Eater Picks Episode 7: CrepeBerry
Wspn · The Picky Eater Picks Episode 7: CrepeBerry. For this WSPN podcast, follow along as co broadcast editor Jackie Cahaly and reporter Lucy Grasso try out and rate different local restaurants. In this episode, they traveled to CrepeBerry in Wellesley to sample some of the shop’s menu.
Boys soccer triumphs over Weston on senior night
Seniors Gabe Likerman, Piper Cinti and Cat Taxiarchis stand in the fan section before the game begins. Likerman holds the flag of Brazil for junior soccer player Dion Periera. Cinti and Taxiarchis wear the jerseys of current soccer players. Many soccer players gave their white away game jerseys to their friends to wear while cheering.
