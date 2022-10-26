Do you know the lyrics to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”? If so, then you can try out for Wayland High School’s a cappella club! Well, you also need the ability to sing in tune with a piano, demonstrate how high and low your voice can go and match pitches. Nevertheless, a cappella is excited to serenade WHS this year through their many vocals and performances.

WAYLAND, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO