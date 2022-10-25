BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has added WKU quarterback Austin Reed to its watch list as a midseason addition. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.

