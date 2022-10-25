ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green's proposed anti-discrimination amendment faces opposition from anti-abortion group

By The Statehouse News Bureau
statenews.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima City Schools treasurer resigns

LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public

On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child

The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

