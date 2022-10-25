Bowling Green's proposed anti-discrimination amendment faces opposition from anti-abortion group

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Infighting continues in Hillsdale County GOP escalating to lawsuit
The Hillsdale County Republican Executive Committee is going to court as they work to get clarity over who exactly is in charge of the party – them or the America First faction.
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police use pepper spray to break up fight involving two groups of women
Bowling Green Police Division used pepper spray Thursday around 11:30 p.m. to break up a large fight. Officers were alerted to a fight in the alley between the 300 blocks of North Enterprise and North Summit streets. They arrived to find two separate groups of females fighting. An estimated 30...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Leaders Thank Long-Time Police Officer For Service To Village
MOVING ON … Sergeant Steve Mendez said his goodbyes to council at the October 24, 2022 Stryker Council meeting. Seen here, Police Chief Steve Schlosser was sharing how Mendez will be missed as he has been on the force for 21 years. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) As a...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
Register to recieve the FREE Sentinel Tribune daily newsletter!. Get all of the day's top stories delivered right to your inbox every morning.
13abc.com
Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
13abc.com
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
Video of TPD officers hitting, arresting person raises questions of procedure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple Toledo police officers appear to repeatedly hit a man while making an arrest in a video posted online. The man who recorded the incident on his phone, David Partin, said it happened the night of Oct. 24 on the corner of Navarre Avenue and Raymer Bouelvard in east Toledo.
hollandsfj.us
Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public
On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child
The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Comments / 0