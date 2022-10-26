Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
A closer look at SPLOST ballot proposal in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in Columbia County is the SPLOST package. If approved, it would set aside money for several projects like parks, transportation, and more. With many parks and projects throughout the county, leaders had to consider many variables as to what money...
kingstonthisweek.com
'Disappointed' Malanka says he accepts outcome of vote
Doug Malanka believes he ran a good campaign. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The mayor of the Township of Augusta was defeated in the municipal election Monday. Malanka lost to Deputy Mayor Jeff Shaver by 78 votes, 1,172 to 1,094. Malanka is one of...
Columbia County sees high early voting turnout
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is seeing a high voter turnout this election season, as voters are eagerly casting their ballots early and making their voices heard. “I want to serve our county and our state,” said Chad Watson. “So, I want to get out as early as possible to get my vote in […]
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments and ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
Augusta commissioner expresses frustration after budget work session
A budget work session left some city leaders frustrated looking for answers to the proposed 2023 spending plan
Aiken City leaders move closer to regaining Newberry Street from Project Pascalis developer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City leaders are one step closer to canceling an ordinance that would have changed the face of downtown. Project Pascalis called for demolishing several historic buildings and replacing them with a new hotel, apartments, and parking garage. “I couldn’t believe that they were giving it to a company at the […]
DOJ awards more than $2.8 million in grants to local county agencies
The Lincoln County School District and the Thomson Police Department applied for and received grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice to help increase public safety.
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commissioners urge BOE to change early voting hours
District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson and State Senator Harold Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday that early voting hours need to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
wfxg.com
Some local leaders look to Board of Elections to correct what they're calling "voter suppression" in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several Augusta commissioners spoke Wednesday afternoon to address what they're calling voter suppression in Richmond County. Early voting opened October 17th in Georgia, and Richmond County clocked just over 7,000 votes in the first week. This, with only one polling place open: the Beazley Room inside the municipal building on Telfair St.
augustaceo.com
Three Agents Share Top Five Awards
Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Renaming of 5th Street Bridge approve by commission committee
A commission committee is recommending Freedom Bridge as the new name of the 5th Street bridge and removing the plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis. the bridge's former namesake
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
WRDW-TV
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
wfxg.com
Columbia County addresses safety concerns in wake of William Few Parkway pedestrian death
(GROVETOWN, GA) - The death of a Columbia County man has a family and community asking if this was an accident waiting to happen. FOX54’S Lauren Young took their concerns to a county official Tuesday to find out if there are plans to address safety concerns along a busy Grovetown road.
Grovetown Middle School found with toy water gun on school property
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown Middle School was found with a toy water gun according to authorities. According to school officials, multiple students in the class ssaw the toy water gun briefly, and it was confiscated by school staff. Authorities say the student was cited by law enforcement for distrupting the school day […]
