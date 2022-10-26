ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

A closer look at SPLOST ballot proposal in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in Columbia County is the SPLOST package. If approved, it would set aside money for several projects like parks, transportation, and more. With many parks and projects throughout the county, leaders had to consider many variables as to what money...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
kingstonthisweek.com

'Disappointed' Malanka says he accepts outcome of vote

Doug Malanka believes he ran a good campaign. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The mayor of the Township of Augusta was defeated in the municipal election Monday. Malanka lost to Deputy Mayor Jeff Shaver by 78 votes, 1,172 to 1,094. Malanka is one of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County sees high early voting turnout

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is seeing a high voter turnout this election season, as voters are eagerly casting their ballots early and making their voices heard.  “I want to serve our county and our state,” said Chad Watson. “So, I want to get out as early as possible to get my vote in […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
GROVETOWN, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Some local leaders look to Board of Elections to correct what they're calling "voter suppression" in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several Augusta commissioners spoke Wednesday afternoon to address what they're calling voter suppression in Richmond County. Early voting opened October 17th in Georgia, and Richmond County clocked just over 7,000 votes in the first week. This, with only one polling place open: the Beazley Room inside the municipal building on Telfair St.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
augustaceo.com

Three Agents Share Top Five Awards

Owner/broker Larry Miller recently announced the monthly “21 Club" award winners at his firm, CENTURY 21 Larry Miller Realty:. ►"Top Overall Agent of the Month" – NOAH McBRIDE. ► "Top Selling Agent of the Month" – TARA McNAYLOR. ► "Top Listing Agent of the Month" – NOAH...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat

GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Grovetown Middle School found with toy water gun on school property

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown Middle School was found with a toy water gun according to authorities. According to school officials, multiple students in the class ssaw the toy water gun briefly, and it was confiscated by school staff. Authorities say the student was cited by law enforcement for distrupting the school day […]
GROVETOWN, GA

