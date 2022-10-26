Read full article on original website
Nationally-ranked Buford football slams the door on another challenge
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Just as quickly as the door was opened by the Mountain View Bears, it was immediately slammed shut by the Buford Wolves Friday night. The host Bears looked to trim nationally-ranked Buford’s lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter, but it quickly turned into a 10-point swing in ...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
QSR magazine
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford
Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”
Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Country star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem before metro Atlanta high school football game
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It is a big night for the Gainesville High Red Elephants. They will take on the North Forsyth Raiders in the Region 8-6A title game and country star Trace Adkins is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff at City Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police identify man accused of shooting Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett County Police Department has charged a man from Lawrenceville in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross High School student on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18 of Lawrenceville, is accused of shooting DeAndre Henderson, 17 of Norcross. Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Young’s whereabouts are...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
Highway ramps reopen in Sandy Springs after police shut down
ATLANTA — UPDATE: All ramps are now reopen. Multiple ramps in Sandy Springs are closed Thursday morning due to police activity. Sandy Springs Police tweeted that the I-285 West exit ramp to Roswell Road from Ashford Dunwoody Road is shut down, as well as the Georgia 400 north entrance ramp to I-285 west/Roswell Road.
Fun in FoCo: Halloween fun and concerts highlight weekend events
(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of options to be entertained this Halloween weekend in Forsyth County - from festivals to concerts to pumpkin patches. Here are some options:
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Tell us about this photograph, but also tell us about its roof
Today’s mystery is a fairly large house, and we want to know more about it. Once you identify the location of the home, can you also tell us something about its roof? So go do research, and let us know what you find. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
smokesignalsnews.com
Marble quarry tour provides interesting insight, history
Every year when October rolls around, I think, I really should take the marble quarry tour. The only time the public can see the quarry and marble operations is during the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Marble Festival, held the first weekend in October for the last 40 years, with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. After living in Pickens County for 16 years, I finally made the effort—and was so glad I did.
Monroe Local News
Loganville man Indicted for human trafficking
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Sean Curry, 33, of Loganville in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County. This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution...
