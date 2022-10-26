ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellijay, GA

QSR magazine

gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
BUFORD, GA
AccessAtlanta

Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
iheart.com

Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Highway ramps reopen in Sandy Springs after police shut down

ATLANTA — UPDATE: All ramps are now reopen. Multiple ramps in Sandy Springs are closed Thursday morning due to police activity. Sandy Springs Police tweeted that the I-285 West exit ramp to Roswell Road from Ashford Dunwoody Road is shut down, as well as the Georgia 400 north entrance ramp to I-285 west/Roswell Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Marble quarry tour provides interesting insight, history

Every year when October rolls around, I think, I really should take the marble quarry tour. The only time the public can see the quarry and marble operations is during the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Marble Festival, held the first weekend in October for the last 40 years, with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. After living in Pickens County for 16 years, I finally made the effort—and was so glad I did.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville man Indicted for human trafficking

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Sean Curry, 33, of Loganville in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County. This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution...
LOGANVILLE, GA

