CEISMC at Georgia Tech-Savannah Announces 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program
The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus has announced its 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Feb. 11, and April 15 and take place from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle.
South Georgia State Fair Returns this Week
The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. See.
Statesboro STEAM Academy’s Beta Club is awarded National Qualifiers
Statesboro STEAM College, Careers, Arts and Technology Academy’s mission is to evoke a sense of pride and ownership in the love for learning and the adventure of growing beyond self to enhance individual success by putting students first and encouraging them to push past all perceived limits to reach their ultimate goals, through experiences with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
Savannah Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Clearwave Fiber Continues Buildout of Fiber Internet in Savannah
Clearwave Fiber continues its construction of a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in the Coastal Empire. This latest expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
TravelCenters of America cuts ribbon on Statesboro Travel Center
Leaders from Statesboro and Bulloch County joined TravelCenters of America leadership in cutting the ribbon on the new Statesboro Travel Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The TA Express opened earlier this month in the newly renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park located at Hwy. 301 South and Interstate 16. Even...
Second Harvest Received $50,000 Grant
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
Savannah, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savannah, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Long County High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
Martin Luther King Jr. Arena to be operated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates throughout the 2022-2023
The City of Savannah and the Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Savannah Civic Center’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena will be operated by the team throughout the 2022-23 Ghost Pirates season. . In addition to hosting select Ghost Pirates practices, the facility will be home to regular public...
City Unveils New Public Art Project at Enmarket Arena in Celebration of Community
The City of Savannah will host an unveiling of the newly installed public art sculptures, titled Of Communities and the Land and the Trees that Bear Witness to Them on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave. The City of Savannah commissioned...
