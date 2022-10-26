Read full article on original website
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia
In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
Saturday October 29th, Annual Cars & Coffee Bethesda Benefit
If you are in Savannah this Saturday, October 29th, please join the Oglethorpe Driving Club for our annual Cars and Coffee fund raiser at Bethesda Academy. Founded in 1740 by George Whitfield, Bethesda continues to empower the lives of young men through a transformative academic experience. The setting is spectacular...
Clearwave Fiber Continues Buildout of Fiber Internet in Savannah
Clearwave Fiber continues its construction of a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in the Coastal Empire. This latest expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
South Georgia State Fair Returns this Week
The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. See.
Savannah Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
Mayor Johnson to Deliver Annual State of the City
Mayor Van R. Johnson II will deliver the 2022 annual State of the City, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St. During the address, he will highlight some of the City of Savannah’s accomplishments and progress of the last year. This will be the first in-person State of the City of this Administration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Handrinos chosen for Grand Marshall
Beaufortonian and USMC Master Sergeant (Ret.) James T. Handrinos has been named 2022 Beaufort County Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshall. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Handrinos joined the Marines and attended boot camp on Parris Island in June 1954. His station assignments included Camp Lejeune, Okinawa, Japan, Marine Barracks, Phil Navy Yard, SMS Cherry Point, N.C. and Montford Point Supply Co. He became a Drill Instructor on Parris Island and served a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
Southeast Georgia road work traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 4. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work...
