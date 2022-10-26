Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
How to Win En Plein Air Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — The En Plein Air Texas painting competition came to close Saturday at the Fort Concho Stables. There, a large crowd enjoyed viewing the results at an exhibit of the eight-day competition. We went to find out what style of paintings the judges and art consumers were seeking.
San Angelo LIVE!
Kidnapped Oklahoma Toddler Rescued in Winters Early Thursday
WINTERS, TX – A fugitive from Oklahoma who had kidnapped his own child was caught in Winters early Thursday morning. According to the Winters Police Department, on Oct. 27, at around 1:00 a.m., Sgt. L Stone and Officer C. Bradshaw with the WPD conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 153 for speeding.
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible Overnight
SAN ANGELO – Two dynamic weather systems will converge across West Texas Thursday night to create showers and thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding in some areas toward daybreak Friday. An upper level area of low pressure coming in from the northwest will combine with a moist Pacific...
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: High School Football Post-Season is Right Around the Corner!
SAN ANGELO – The Texas High School Football playoffs are right around the corner and teams are fighting to get the best seeding possible. The Bobcats have another tough test this evening when the Permian Panthers come to San Angelo Stadium. Wall and Early are duking it out at Clayton Weishuhn Field. Christoval is looking to rebound against Sonora after losing last week. The Miles Bulldogs are squaring off against the Roscoe Plowboys to maintain their spot in the playoffs and Eldorado faces McCamey with playoff implications on the line.
Comments / 0