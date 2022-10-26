SAN ANGELO – The Texas High School Football playoffs are right around the corner and teams are fighting to get the best seeding possible. The Bobcats have another tough test this evening when the Permian Panthers come to San Angelo Stadium. Wall and Early are duking it out at Clayton Weishuhn Field. Christoval is looking to rebound against Sonora after losing last week. The Miles Bulldogs are squaring off against the Roscoe Plowboys to maintain their spot in the playoffs and Eldorado faces McCamey with playoff implications on the line.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO