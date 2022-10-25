ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The World’s First Ski-In/Out Luxury Treehouses Are in Montana

I grew up in the country. When I was young, my parents owned 40 acres. Half of the property was farmland and the other half was wooded, with a river as a border on one side. It was an awesome place to grow up. As a child, the woods seemed massive. My two younger brothers and I spend hundreds of hours in the "forest" shooting at squirrels and rabbits with our pellet guns, making earth dams in small streams, and attempting to build a cool tree house.
Could a Beloved Montana Food Be Changed By Science Going Too Far?

Plant-based proteins are nothing new and are extremely popular in many locations. However, here in Montana, there has been a lot of objection to the idea of plant-based proteins because it isn't the real deal. If you were to ask the average Montanan whether they would prefer a 100% beef burger or a 100% plant-based burger that looks like beef, they'd likely choose the real beef. With a new plant-based protein program in Europe starting to take root, the question to Montanans now becomes this: Has science gone too far?
Peek Inside John Mayer’s Beautiful Montana Recording Studio

Popular musician John Mayer recently gave us a sneak peek inside his state-of-the-art recording studio in Montana. John Mayer loves Montana. Earlier this year, the grammy-winning musician invited a few special guests to Montana for a series of flood relief benefit shows. The guests include the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chappelle. The shows were held at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, close to where Mayer lives part-time.
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday

The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
Popular Video Game Accidentally Uses Real Montana Phone Number

This poor man will probably be changing his phone number soon, and I don't blame him. If you watch movies or play video games, you will notice that most phone numbers given on screen are pretty obviously fake. If you tried to call the number, you would almost always get an automated voice saying the number is invalid. There is a reason why movies, TV, and video games do that, and it's about to become clear why.
