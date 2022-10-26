Read full article on original website
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Sprawling Buckhead Estate in Prime Location Hits Market
With over 9,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 and 2 half baths, and a spacious open floor plan, this home is designed for hosting and entertaining.
townelaker.com
Is Cherokee’s Real Estate Market Crashing?
What we don’t know, we often invent. Here are some statements I’ve heard recently, which may contain partial truths, and yet, not the full picture of the Cherokee County real estate market. Have you thought or wondered some of these same things?. “Prices are so inflated! I will...
thecitymenus.com
New Businesses Open in Downtown Dallas
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Dallas! Between business openings, special events and other fun experiences, there is always something happening downtown!. Good Stuff Coffeehouse is due to open in November. It’s a small family owned business that has participated in a few pop-up events like the monthly Food Truck Friday. They are people-oriented and passionate about coffee and their community. Owner Victoria Pace is ready to hook the Dallas citizens up with the good stuff!
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
eastcobber.com
ADOPT A PET FROM COBB COUNTY
If you want to add a furry friend to your family, Cobb County Animal Services is a great place to start! They have hundreds of pets in need of homes. To provide quality customer service to current and future pet par- ents, Cobb County Animal Services requires that you schedule an appointment to visit.
Home belonging to family of 5 significantly damaged in Cherokee County fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A fire caused significant damage to the home of a family of five in Canton, according to Cherokee County fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to a home on fire on Glen Echo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home structure with extensive flames.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
Fun in FoCo: Halloween fun and concerts highlight weekend events
(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of options to be entertained this Halloween weekend in Forsyth County - from festivals to concerts to pumpkin patches. Here are some options:
adventuresinatlanta.com
ENZO STEAKHOUSE AND BAR PRESENTS A GRAND OPENING GALA
Festive and Philanthropic Celebration Featuring a Ribbon Cutting, Cocktails, Chef-Driven Cuisine, Live Music and More. Monday, November 7, 2022 From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening its doors in late September, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is ready to officially celebrate its arrival with a festive and philanthropic celebration. On Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., revelers are invited to ENZO’s Grand Opening Gala, an exciting evening that kicks off with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Dan T. Cathy, Chief Visionary of Trilith. Guests are then invited to walk the red carpet and enter an elegant and spirited atmosphere featuring live music from the UpScale Band, signature cocktails including the Palmariva, Donna Rosa, and Luna di Miele, and an array of Executive Chef Montobbio’s chef-driven cuisine. The evening’s proceeds benefit Two Sparrows Village, a nonprofit organization serving special needs families in South Metro Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for $95 per person at https://enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-gala-opening and include food and beverages.
thecitymenus.com
“Mor Chikin” On The Menu for Cedartown
Polk and northern Haralson County residents will soon have another option for chicken in Cedartown. A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 24, for Chick-fil-A in front of the Tractor Supply on US Highway 27 just north of the Cedartown Bypass. The restaurant chain made the original announcement in August that the city would be next on the list of new locations. Rockmart native Kristen Brannon will be the owner and operator, which is a role she has been in at the Valdosta Mall location since May of 2020. Currently, the restaurant is on track for a spring 2023 opening, which will serve as Polk County’s second location following the Rockmart location that opened in 2017.
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Group of thieves posed as land surveyors, burglarized Roswell couple’s home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Roswell police are trying to identify a group of thieves who posed as land surveyors to distract a retired couple while burglarizing their home. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said two men showed up at their door in the Willow Springs subdivision last Thursday wearing reflective vests and carrying walkie-talkies.
BHG
Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States
Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
appenmedia.com
Milton City Council puts alcohol code to rest, for now
MILTON, Ga. — After months of debate over manufacturing limitations, the Milton City Council voted Oct. 17 to a set of caps on the amount of alcohol local microbreweries, microdistilleries and brewpubs can produce each year. The 4-3 vote cemented a key element of the city’s alcohol regulations and...
QSR magazine
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford
Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
smokesignalsnews.com
Marble quarry tour provides interesting insight, history
Every year when October rolls around, I think, I really should take the marble quarry tour. The only time the public can see the quarry and marble operations is during the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Marble Festival, held the first weekend in October for the last 40 years, with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. After living in Pickens County for 16 years, I finally made the effort—and was so glad I did.
Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year. “That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said...
The Citizen Online
New city manager chosen for Peachtree City to start in January
Peachtree City will have a new city manager as of this coming January. The Mayor and the City Council held a special called meeting today, Friday, October 28, 2022, and voted to extend an employment offer to Robert “Bob” Curnow. Curnow currently serves as deputy city manager for...
cherokeek12.net
CCSD Schools Earn $12K in "Bright Ideas" Grants
A collage of photos from some of the grant presentations. More photos are online here. Cherokee County School District schools have earned more than $12,000 in this fall’s Bright Ideas Grants!. The competitive Bright Ideas Grants are awarded by Amicalola EMC to the most innovative ideas from schools in...
