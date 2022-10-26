Tell me about your own lifestyle and how the brand came about. I’ve been working on it a little over three years at this point. As a woman living in New York City, I came from the world of consulting, so I was on the road Monday through Thursday and working 80º hours a week, never stopping home to take a break, and that life of always on the road and wanting to look my best, but being in situations where I wasn’t stopping home and I didn’t have my full makeup with me or time to really put that together, became a really big pain point for me. So that’s how the idea started. In the beginning of my second year at Wharton Business School, I was doing a lot more entrepreneurship, interned at a venture capital fund, and was inspired to action on finding a better way to bring makeup on the go.

