Olive & June Adds Quick Dry Polish to Nail Collection
Quick to dry, not to chip, nail care brand Olive & June is introducing its Quick Dry Polish . What the brand touts as a "breakthrough spin" on its seven-free formula, Quick Dry Polish dries in roughly one minute, said the company. Olive & June’s Quick Dry Polishes ($7.50 per...
Brixy Launches Nationwide Retail Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market
Brixy, a San Diego-based health and beauty care brand, is launching a full line of shampoo and conditioner bars in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. The partnership brings Brixy's hair care products to all Sprouts stores. Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocery store that takes extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any lifestyle.
Hair Coloring Composition Patented by Wella
Multicomponent in situ linkable composition. US Patent No. 11,478,415 B2 (Mathias Kurt Herrlein, Graham Neil McKelvey, Matija Crne, Corinne Mohr, Simon Paul Godfrey, Galina Gross, Tatjana Schaefer, Axel Meyer); Wella International, Switzerland, has patented a multicomponent in situ linkable composition for coloring keratin material. It is comprised of a first component comprising a linear or branched organic polymer comprising a polyolefin, a polyvinyl, a polyester, a polyether, a polyamide, a polyurethane or any combination thereof to which is covalently linked pendant and/or terminal first functional groups; a second component comprising an in situ linking material; comprising a linear and/or branched organic or silicone core to which is bonded second functional groups; a third component comprising a base compound having third functional groups comprising amine groups; and pigment microparticles in one or more of the first, second and third components. The first and second functional groups are complementary reactive pairs, which comprise a) Si—OH/SiOR and Si—OR/Si—OH; b) epoxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto; c) carboxyl and hydroxyl or amine or a combination of hydroxyl and amine; and d) (meth)acryloxy or crotonyloxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto. The first, second components are separate or together.
Ouidad Opens Flatiron Flagship Salon in New York City
Ouidad, a hair care brand specialized in textured tresses, is bringing its customized approach of curl care to a new flagship location now open in the Flatiron district in New York City. The new curl destination features 4,000 square feet of modern design to accommodate its growing clientele and educational...
Maybelline New York Launches Virtual Loft
Maybelline New York's new Maybelline Virtual Loft, is a new immersive 3D virtual experience where consumers can play, explore and learn more about the L'Oréal brand. To create the custom loft, Maybelline New York partnered with Obsess, an experiential e-commerce platform that creates immersive, discovery-driven virtual stores. “The loft...
Method of Manufacturing Black Ginseng Low Molecular Collagen Essence
US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 is awarded to a company from Korea. US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 (Geum Joung Youn, Yeon Ju Kwak); Agricultural Corporation Gagopa-Healing Food, Changwon-si, Korea, has patented a method for manufacturing black ginseng low molecular collagen essence. It entails adding koji mould to ginseng to manufacture black ginseng; mixing the black ginseng with oligosaccharide, to manufacture black ginseng concentrate; and fermenting and sterilizing the black ginseng concentrate, after adding collagen to the black ginseng concentrate.
Net Sales for Newell Brands Decline 19.2% in Q3 Results
The Home Solutions segment generated net sales of $510 million compared with $598 million in the prior-year period. Net sales for Newell Brands were $2.3 billion, a 19.2% decline compared with the prior year period, the company reported. This included the year over year impact from the sale of the Connected Home & Security (CH&S) business at the end of the first quarter 2022.
Estée Lauder Companies Celebrates 30 Years of Travel Retail Division
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Travel Retail (TR) division. Since its founding in 1992, the vision has become one of the company’s leading growth channels, covering the world of duty-free environments, including airports, airlines, cruises, downtown locations and border shops. The company’s vision is to be the prestige beauty leader for the traveling consumer, inspiring the next generation of travelers with transformative products and high-touch experiences across its diverse brand portfolio. From its humble beginnings, the division now touches approximately 150 countries and territories around the world, inspiring and introducing travelers from all cultures to ELC’s portfolio of prestige brands and products.
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
Walker and Company Releases Limited-Edition Safety Razor Gift Set Inspired by Black Panther Film
Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, have released a limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set inspired by the breadth and beauty of Wakanda in Marvel’s Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters November 11. The Black-founded and led brand says Bevel’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’...
Arbonne Presented with Sustainability Award From UK Direct Selling Association
Arbonne UK, Arbonne International's subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England. As a Certified B...
Global Color Cosmetics Market To Reach $140 Billion by 2031
Big news for makeup marketers and formulators: the global color cosmetics market is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% and be valued at over US$ 140 billion by 2031, according to new research from Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Online sales channels are...
