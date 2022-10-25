Read full article on original website
ku.edu
Nutrition and pediatric health researcher receives 2022 Chancellors Club Research Award
LAWRENCE — Susan Carlson, a professor and researcher at the University of Kansas School of Health Professions who specializes in intervention studies of fatty acid supplementation in infants and pregnant women, is the recipient of the 2022 Chancellors Club Research Award. Carlson, the AJ Rice Professor of Nutrition in...
ku.edu
Kansas Data Access & Support Center manager receives national 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award
LAWRENCE — Eileen Battles, manager of the Kansas Data Access & Support Center housed at the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas, is the recipient of the 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award–Catalyst from the National States Geographic Information Council. Battles received the Catalyst award, which recognizes individuals...
ku.edu
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 300th Basic Training Class
HUTCHINSON — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 21 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special,...
