HBS Rock Center for Entrepreneurship Announces 2022-2023 Rock Executive Fellows, Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Venture Capital Advisors, and Lawyers-in-Residence

BOSTON—Harvard Business School (HBS) will select a RISE (Recognizing Individuals Seeking Equity) Career Fellow from the MBA Class of 2023. The fellow’s income will be supplemented for one year following graduation so that they can work with, learn from, and make a difference in a growing business that is creating economic opportunity for marginalized communities in the US. All graduating students are eligible to apply for the program in February 2023, and the fellow will be selected in March.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO