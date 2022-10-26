ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Reminder: Friday event to assist those struggling with utility bills

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding community-based events for residents who are struggling to pay utility bills. The next event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Northside Community Center, 1100 N.W. 18th St.

There is funding for water, gas and electric utility bill payments. Applicants should bring:

  • A photo ID.
  • Water, gas, electric bills.
  • Proof of legal residency in the United States (passport, birth certificate, green card).
  • Proof of household income for the past 30 days (award letters, paycheck stubs, pension letters) for all household members.

Residents who cannot attend the event can contact Community Action Partners at 817-392-5795 to learn more about the program.

