Related
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
Herald & Review
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
WAND TV
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Herald & Review
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Herald & Review
Congratulations to Herald & Review Week 9 Football Player of the Week Monte Weddle of Pana
Monte Weddle of Pana won the Herald & Review Week 9 Player of the Week vote, beating out second-place Lleyton Miller of LSA, along with Tuscola's Dylan Graves, Mount Zion's Grant McAtee, Clinton's Colton Walker and Maroa-Forsyth's Kaiden Maurer. Weddle (35) was a force on both sides of the ball in Pana's win against Carlinville to give the Panthers a share of the South Central title. He rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, and led the team with 11 tackles on defense.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Oct. 29
GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. TAGUE, Marvon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct....
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
Herald & Review
Faith notes:
DECATUR — Hammond United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Homemade Beef Stew Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 3rd and D Streets, Hammond. This fundraiser is "all-you-can-eat": stew, roll or cornbread, jello salad, dessert and drink. Cost...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
wmay.com
Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year
A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
