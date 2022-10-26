ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLMI recognizes five members for sustainability efforts

TLMI has nnounced that five association members were awarded TLMI Calvin Frost Sustainability Leadership Awards at the association’s recent Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The awards are an eponymous tribute to one of our industry’s most respected sustainability thought leaders and longtime member, Calvin Frost of Channeled Resources Group.
